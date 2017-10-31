HighRadius Corporation, a Fintech enterprise SaaS company headquartered in Houston, Texas, will host an Integrated Receivables Now in Dallas on November 2nd, 2017. Attendees will listen and learn how to employee proven strategies and solutions to implement across receivables processes for immediate ROI.

The half-day event will begin with a lunch at 11:30 am where attendees will meet and network with peers. Following lunch, Lhoist North America , Caliber Collisions and PrimeSource Building Products will present best practices and lessons learned for implementing and executing a receivables optimization strategy. The presentations will conclude with a discussion from a HighRadius Solution Principal who will disclose the benefits of Integrated Receivables and how machine learning and Artificial Intelligence will shape the future of accounts receivable. After the presentations, all are welcome to stay for a complimentary networking happy hour to once again mix and mingle with other industry practitioners.

Throughout the day, attendees of the complimentary event will hear how Integrated Receivables technology is transforming finance and receivables. Key insights from the event will help them identify steps to drive improvements in operational efficiency and reduce costs to exceed KPIs across credit accounts receivable and payments operations, including DSP reduction and cash flow improvement. They will also discover how peers are using HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables solutions to best advantage.

Srinivasa Thurlapati, Lead – FI/CO & P2P at Lhoist will demonstrate how Lhoist designed and implemented an automated collections dunning system that replaced a manual, error-prone process to throttle collector productivity 5-fold. Julie Weaver, Senior Director of Treasury and Susan Jones, A/R Manager, Caliber Collision Centers will describe how they are automating ACH payment processing with Artificial Intelligence and robotics process automation. Felicia Kemp and the PrimeSource Building Products SAP FI team will explain how they identified and prioritized critical improvement opportunities to increase effectiveness while reducing operating expenses.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. The HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables platform optimizes cash flow through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, collections, cash application, deductions, electronic billing and payment processing. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freda™ Virtual Assistant for Credit-to-Cash, HighRadius Integrated Receivables enables teams to leverage machine learning for accurate decision making and future outcomes. The radiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit http://www.highradius.com.

