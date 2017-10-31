RAID Inc. Releases New Product Series: Xanadu 500

Our goal has always been to deliver time to results for our clients in our products. The Xanadu 500 does just this and covers a very broad based, high performance storage market with sustained performance of up to 15GB/second and over 450,000 IOPs per appliance.

RAID Incorporated is proud to release its most advanced storage series yet. The Xanadu 500 series is designed to simplify and deliver high performance computing storage at an optimized price/performance ratio. With companies and organizations increasing their IT infrastructure to accommodate Big Data and Analytics at record magnitudes, it is imperative that their storage systems are appropriately sized. Therefore, choosing the right platform is critical for data efficiency.

The benefits of the Xanadu 500 series are extensive. Because of its proficiency, the system drastically reduces the time spent on a task, thus resulting in reduced operating costs. The Xanadu 500 will allow your business to get more done in a workday than ever before, allowing you to maximize your company's potential, growth, and earnings. With scalability, organizations have the luxury to start small with a pay-as-you-grow system. Additionally, the new series enables data to be archived in the cloud to save, distribute globally, and keep safe during disaster recovery.

The Xanadu 500 series will consist of 3 base products:

Xanadu 500 B: For block level connectivity

Xanadu 500 G: A full featured Spectrum Scale/GPFS appliance

Xanadu 500 L: A full featured Lustre appliance

The long-awaited release of the Xanadu 500 series brings tangible excitement to the industry. Marc DiZoglio, President and Founder of RAID Incorporated, is eager for clients to be amazed, stating, "Our goal has always been to deliver time to results for our clients in our products. The Xanadu 500 does just this and covers a very broad based, high performance storage market with sustained performance of up to 15GB/second and over 450,000 IOPs per appliance."

Attendees of this year's SC17 in Denver, Colorado will be the first to witness the unveiling of RAID's coveted Xanadu 500. To reserve an appointment for a one-on-one preview and see the product first hand, visit the link below to schedule your time at our booth #1707 this November. We can't wait to see you and show you how the Xanadu 500 can save your company time, money, and maximize growth. http://www.raidinc.com/join-us-at-sc17

About RAID Incorporated

Since 1994 Raid, Inc. has served a variety of HPC and corporate markets and has become the largest independent integrator of HPC solutions based on best of breed technology to fit customers’ specific needs. More information can be found at http://www.raidinc.com or by calling +1 (800) 330-7335.