AMIA Launches JAMIA Open, a Gold Open Access Journal

Today, the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) officially launched JAMIA Open, a new Gold Open Access scholarly publication jamiaopen.org. JAMIA Open is a sibling publication to the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA). Neil Sarkar, PhD, MLIS, FACMI, is the editor, and manuscripts are now being accepted for review.

“As scientists and practitioners, we have an obligation to disseminate informatics research to the broader community. The flexibility of the JAMIA Open Gold Open Access journal model and the rigor and reproducibility standards of JAMIA is our key to making a wide range of peer-reviewed, high-quality work available in an innovative and accessible way,” said Thomas Payne, MD, FACP, FACMI, AMIA Board Chair and Medical Director of IT Services at the University of Washington’s UW Medicine. “Informatics is transforming healthcare. We launched JAMIA Open because it is the right time to accelerate sharing this knowledge.”

JAMIA Open’s focus on what Dr. Sarkar calls the “the patient face of research” includes thought leadership with a commitment to innovation and diversity, and publishing works from across the five AMIA informatics areas — translational bio-, clinical research, clinical, public health, and consumer health informatics. JAMIA Open provides new opportunities for informaticians to publish with the efficiency of a continuous, all-digital, publishing model, which includes a cascade process. Cascade enables JAMIA Open to start a step ahead, benefitting from JAMIA’s established quality, rigorous standards, and peer-review process. While JAMIA continues to offer open access opportunity to its authors, JAMIA Open will require that all articles be open access.

“Informatics research underpins nearly every modern advancement and innovation in health and healthcare. We intend to lead the way with JAMIA and JAMIA Open,” said Dr. Sarkar.

JAMIA Open will include expanded publication formats, such as short application notes and database notes. Dr. Sarkar intends to engage readers with the introduction of “living papers” — which include interactive components such as embedded live code. A signature element in JAMIA Open’s format will be the inclusion of patient/community abstracts accompanying each article, written in understandable language to allow patients or caregivers to better understand what the research means and how it could be important to care.

“We think Dr. Sarkar’s experience is critical to the successful launch. He’s a noted expert in the field, a published and highly cited author, an experienced editor, an educator, and scientific program developer," said Dr. Payne.

JAMIA Open Aims and Scope

A peer-reviewed, online-only, and Gold Open Access journal, JAMIA Open provides a global forum for the publication of novel research and insights in the major areas of informatics for biomedicine and health (e.g., translational bioinformatics, clinical research informatics, clinical informatics, public health informatics, and consumer health informatics), as well as related areas such as data science, qualitative research, and implementation science. JAMIA Open articles, which include application notes, database notes, and patient/community perspectives, alongside original research, reflect the broad diversity of the field of informatics community, focusing on the intersection of informatics, health, communication, and technology, and how that intersection can support patient care through research, practice, and education. JAMIA Open authors are encouraged to make data and source code accessible through publicly accessible repositories that can be cited using digital object identifiers. Accepted manuscripts will be required to have a patient/community facing abstract that highlights key findings.

