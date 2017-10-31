PC60 Open Plan Luxury Power Catamaran The new PC60 Open Deck offers 360 degree views with an expansive open main deck area, large galley with island, dry bar, dinette, and an ultra comfortable salon. It's the perfect luxury yacht for entertaining!

Newly redesigned and debuting at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this November is Horizon Power Catamaranas exciting new PC60 Open Plan power catamaran. Also on display will be the award winning PC52 Power Catamaran, both located at Purple Zone - CD 1.

Horizon Yachts, acknowledged as the Premier Luxury Motoryacht and Power Catamaran Manufacturer in the World, is introducing the newly redesigned PC60 featuring an expansive open plan main deck area, with 360 degree views, a large galley with Island, dry bar with storage, dinette and a spacious, ultra comfortable salon with seating for seven.

The Master stateroom has a vanity, large bathroom and full King bed. The VIP also boasts a full King bed and en-suite bathroom. The 3rd Guest en-suite Stateroom can be made up as two twins or a Queen. Fashioned from the successful PC52 open main deck, the new PC60's expansive interior will be that much more impressive.

The key features that will appeal to cruising clients include:



The Flybridge Hard Top is modeled around the stylish Skylounge top, but with the open surrounds. The beauty of this option is that the forward windows can be fully enclosed for clients that do cruise in either colder climates or hot climates where air conditioning is desired.

The flybridge layout now allows the aft section of the bridge to be closed off and the addition of the dedicated BBQ cabinet with additional storage.

The open main deck area now boasts a larger galley with added storage, a dry bar, dinette and the salon seating forward is nothing short of Massive. This is an entertainers Dream Yacht!

The PC52 power catamaran was named AIM Media Group’s Editor’s Choice for Best Multihull over 50ft at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2014. She is a high quality 52 foot ocean going luxury power catamaran yacht, custom built to each client’s’ requests. Specifically designed to handle Blue Water Cruising offering a spacious deck with elegant modern interior accommodations. The PC52 contains all of necessary amenities for extended cruising or a live-aboard luxury lifestyle.

In order for you to fully appreciate Horizon Catamaran's luxury, attributes, amenities and fantastic sea keeping ability, Horizon Power Catamarans offers a "Try Before You Buy" charter aboard the PC60 and PC52 in the Bahamas or British Virgin Islands. Should you proceed to purchase a Horizon Catamaran, they will apply the cost of the charter to the purchase price of your new yacht!

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show’ s exhibits range from yacht builders and designers to exotic cars and brokerage yachts. A wide variety of boats will be on display including runabouts, sportfishers, high performance boats, center consoles, cabin cruisers, flats boats, skiffs, express cruisers, sailing yachts, motor yachts, bowriders, catamarans, ski boats, jet boats, trawlers, inflatables, canoes, and extraordinary superyachts.

ABOUT HORIZON POWER CATAMARANS:

Horizon Power Catamarans is a joint venture between The Power Catamaran Company and Horizon Yachts created to build state of the art luxury power catamaran yachts. ​This joint venture unites the catamaran design experience from The Power Catamaran Company with the yacht manufacturing capability of Horizon Yachts. Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is the fifth largest custom luxury yacht builder in the world as ​well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region. Over the last 27​ ​years, Horizon has delivered over 700 luxury yachts, with more than 150 of these over 80 feet in length.