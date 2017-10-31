Jess Peterson, Director of Revenue and Itinerary Planning for Windstar Cruises Jess is an incredibly bright individual who brings a disciplined analytical approach to everything he does, helping us make informed yet bold choices in our itinerary planning processes. We couldn’t have taken on everything we have over the last year without Jess’ efforts.

Windstar Cruises has promoted Jess Peterson on the heels of his first anniversary in joining the luxury line after a series of outstanding efforts quickly resulted in significant profitability for Windstar. In accepting the larger role, Peterson will take on additional responsibilities for detailed revenue analytics while continuing to have oversight for all aspects of itinerary planning for the award-winning cruise line.

"Jess is an incredibly bright individual who brings a disciplined analytical approach to everything he does, helping us make informed yet bold choices in our itinerary planning processes," said Windstar President John Delaney. “We couldn’t have taken on everything we have over the last year without Jess’ efforts.”

With Peterson’s leadership working across multiple departments at Windstar including Port and Nautical Operations, Marketing, and Public Relations, Windstar opened three new regions including Asia, Alaska, and Canada/New England. In 2018, Windstar will embark on 49 new cruise itineraries and an astonishing 148 maiden ports of call, in part due to Peterson’s efforts. In this new role, Peterson will continue directing the itinerary planning efforts while also taking a growing role in advanced revenue analytics, forecasting, budgeting, and strategic pricing.

Jess Peterson joined Windstar in the fall of 2016 as the manager of deployment and revenue planning enhancement, a position that had been newly created at the time. He supported the company’s cross-departmental deployment and itinerary planning efforts to enhance profitability, guest satisfaction, and brand positioning within the marketplace. He also drove efforts to increase overall revenue performance.

Prior to working with Windstar, Peterson held positions at Holland America and Seabourn, where he was part of the Deployment and Itinerary Planning team. Peterson is based in Seattle and graduated from Stanford University with a B.A. in History and an M.S. in Computer Science.

To learn more about authentic small ship cruising with Windstar, contact a travel professional or Windstar Cruises by phone at 877-958-7718, or visit http://www.windstarcruises.com.