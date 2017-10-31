The Institute for Pediatric Innovation (IPI) is pleased to announce that the 2017-2018 Clinical Innovation Catalyst Program is focusing on Adverse Drug Events (ADEs).

The Catalyst Program engages nurses and allied health professionals in addressing hospital acquired conditions through innovation. During the yearlong program, participants join with clinicians from IPI’s Hospital Consortium in a series of workshops to develop cutting-edge technology concepts to address serious problems identified by these sponsoring hospitals. The Consortium consists of Shriners Hospital for Children Northern California, Stanford Children’s Health, Texas Children’s Hospital and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

This year, IPI’s Consortium chose ADEs as the focus for the Catalyst program. American Society for Health-System Pharmacists defines an ADE as “any unexpected, unintended, undesired, or excessive response to a drug.” This hospital acquired condition can result in prolonging the patient’s stay in a healthcare facility, permanent harm, disability and even death. Healthcare providers may be penalized by payors for ADEs, receive negative publicity, and be exposed to litigation.

ADEs can be especially life threatening for newborns and young children since this population is usually less able to physiologically tolerate a medical error due to their still-developing renal, immune and liver functions. Pediatric ADEs are also problematic because children may not be able to effectively communicate any adverse effects a medication is causing.

The Catalyst Program will be structured as it has in past years. In the coming months, the Catalyst Steering Committee which represent both IPI and the Hospital Consortium will select about eight participants and begin planning the workshops. Participant orientation begins in December with workshops occurring from January to April. The program concludes in May when participants present their final product concepts. Because the Catalyst program is a bona fide professional development experience, participants receive continuing education credits.

Past Catalyst program cycles have focused on device-related pressure ulcers, central line associated bloodstream infections and unplanned extubations, each resulting in practical and scalable solutions.

About IPI

The Institute for Pediatric Innovation (IPI) was founded as a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation in 2006. The institute is managed and led by a consortium of pediatric hospitals, who, together with IPI staff, provide deep expertise in pediatric medical device and medicine innovation. IPI is managed and led by a consortium of pediatric hospitals from around the United States. Their expertise is joined by experts from all sectors to identify problem areas and create novel solutions and a worldwide network of collaborators to assist in translating innovations into commercially available solutions.