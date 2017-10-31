Trade Technologies Opens Mumbai Office

India is home to sophisticated and fast-growing importers and exporters including many of our existing multinational corporate and trade bank customers.

Trade Technologies, the global leader for international trade document solutions, announced today the opening of its first India office in Mumbai. The Mumbai office will be Trade Technologies’ third operations office in Asia and 13th operations office worldwide. Trade Technologies provides patented cloud-based software and outsourced letter of credit and trade document management services to over 1500 exporters, freight forwarders and international trade banks worldwide.

The Company’s TradeSharp trade document software seamlessly connects exporters with their suppliers, buyers and banks globally for secure trade data and document exchange. TradeSharp also automates the creation and digitizes the delivery of original letter of credit and open account documents to banks and buyers globally. Trade Technologies outsourced trade document services provide local trade experts to manage letter of credit and other export transactions in real time while providing exporters with global transparency and control through TradeSharp.

“India is home to sophisticated and fast-growing importers and exporters including many of our existing multinational corporate and trade bank customers.” said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies. “We expect high demand for both our outsourced letter of credit services and our patented TradeSharp document management software."

Trade Technologies’ Director of Operations in Mumbai is Sunil Mandal. Sunil Mandal brings 10 years of experience in Trade Finance and Trade Documentation. Caleb Chan will oversee the Mumbai, Hong Kong and Singapore offices in his role as the Director – Asia Operations.

About Trade Technologies

Founded in 1999, Trade Technologies (http://www.tradetechnologies.com) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training and consulting.

The Company’s web-based TradeSharp platform and outsourced services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies’ services to process almost $10 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.

Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the “50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential “E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the “Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential “E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. In 2010, the Company was awarded a patent on the TradeSharp software platform and process.

