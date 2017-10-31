Agilyx Corporation Expands Foam Polystyrene Recycling Capabilities

The grant to Agilyx Corporation was made possible through contributions to FPI’s Foam Recycling Coalition, which focuses exclusively on increased recycling of post-consumer foam polystyrene. Companies like Agilyx provide the processing we need to help increase foam recycling across the country. Their efforts mean these valuable materials are able to be recycled in the communities they serve instead of going to landfills.

Agilyx Corporation has received a $50,000 grant from the Foam Recycling Coalition to purchase a densifier, allowing for more recycling of foam polystyrene.

The Oregon-based energy company, known for converting plastics into valuable commodities, recently expanded to include a polystyrene conversion process. The process uses recycled polystyrene to produce a high-quality styrene monomer and other petrochemical products, creating the first true circular economy for styrene.

“We are able to handle all types of foam polystyrene materials, including cups and food containers that might still have residue left on them,” said Brian Moe, Agilyx’s vice president of operations. “Agilyx is working hard to bring recycling options to the marketplace that have not existed in the past and are excited to see support for our efforts by the Foam Recycling Coalition.”

Lynn Dyer, president of the Foodservice Packaging Institute, which houses the coalition said, “Companies like Agilyx provide the processing we need to help increase foam recycling across the country. Their efforts mean these valuable materials are able to be recycled in the communities they serve instead of going to landfills.”

Agilyx, which currently works with communities in the Northwest, has the capacity to process over 3,000 tons of foam polystyrene per year. Adding a densifier at the front end of the operation will allow for more efficient recycling and processing of the material.

The grant was made possible through contributions to FPI’s Foam Recycling Coalition, which focuses exclusively on increased recycling of post-consumer foam polystyrene. The coalition launched the grant program in 2015 to help fund infrastructure to collect and process these products. Its members include Americas Styrenics; Cascades Canada ULC; CKF Inc.; Chick-fil-A; Commodore; Dart Container Corp.; Dyne-A-Pak; Genpak; Hawaii’s Finest Products; INEOS Styrolution; NOVA Chemicals Corp.; Pactiv Foodservice/Food Packaging; and TOTAL Petrochemicals & Refining USA.

Agilyx is the seventh grant recipient. Nearly 1 million additional residents in the U.S. and Canada can recycle foam as a result of the Foam Recycling Coalition’s grant program.

More grant announcements will be made later this year. Visit http://www.recyclefoam.org to learn about previous recipients or to apply for a grant.

ABOUT FPI: Founded in 1933, the Foodservice Packaging Institute is the trade association for the foodservice packaging industry in North America. FPI promotes the value and benefits of foodservice packaging and serves as the industry’s leading authority to educate and influence stakeholders. Members include raw material and machinery suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and purchasers of foodservice packaging. For more information or to follow us on social media, visit http://www.FPI.org.

ABOUT FRC: The Foam Recycling Coalition was formed under the Foodservice Packaging Institute in 2014 to support increased recycling of foodservice packaging made from polystyrene foam. FRC shares general information on foam recycling, provides technical resources and offers funding assistance to programs ready to start or strengthen post-consumer foam recycling. Members include stakeholders from throughout the foodservice packaging value chain. Learn more at http://www.recyclefoam.org.