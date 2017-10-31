Emily Foster and Courtney Malengo display National Lutheran's NMMA gold designation. We are honored to receive this award ... -Courtney Malengo

National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS) was the recipient of the 2017 National Mature Media Awards (NMMA) gold winner designation for its website, http://www.nationallutheran.org.

The 2017 awards reflect 2016 work, which was when NLCS revamped the design of its website. The NMMA honors the nation’s best marketing, communications, educational materials and programs for adults 50+. This is the largest and most prestigious awards program of its kind, encompassing other senior living organizations, health care organizations and more. Each category is judged against other entrants, with designation categories of gold, silver, bronze and merit.

“We are honored to receive this award and very proud of the work our in-house communications team and Bluespire Senior Living did to make this possible,” NLCS’ Director of Communications Courtney Malengo said.

The NMMA’s website category contained 29 awardees, ranging from other continuing care retirement communities and health insurance networks to home health and hospice agencies. Of those 29 recipients, approximately 11 received the gold award designation, including NLCS.

To learn more about NMMA, its categories and the judging process, visit http://www.seniorawards.com/faq.html.

About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)

Based in Rockville, Md., NLCS is a not-for-profit, faith-based ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. With more than 125-years’ experience, NLCS honors, inspires and supports choice and opportunity to seniors through retirement communities and services in Maryland and Virginia. Other communities and services sponsored by National Lutheran include The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Md., The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Va., The Village at Orchard Ridge and myPotential at Home in Winchester, Va., and The Village at Providence Point in Annapolis, Md., subject to Maryland Department of Aging approval. For more information, visit http://www.nationallutheran.org