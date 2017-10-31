We have seen widespread adoption of Internet Traffic Optimization services over the past year, helping organizations improve the performance of their multi-cloud networks on a global scale

Constellix, a DNS management service, reports a substantial shift in the adoption of performance routing services like ITO (Internet Traffic Optimization) to manage complex cloud-based systems.

The cloud is inherently unpredictable and constantly shifting. This has necessitated a new breed of management services that can dynamically update configurations as our cloud services change.

ITO, or Internet Traffic Optimization, is a new kind of management solution that operates at the DNS (Domain Name System). When ITO is enabled for a domain, monitoring constantly capture the real-time status of IP addresses or systems the domain is pointing to. If a system is underperforming or down, ITO will automatically reroute traffic to a better performing system.

“We have seen widespread adoption of Internet Traffic Optimization services over the past year, helping organizations improve the performance of their multi-cloud networks on a global scale,” says President of Constellix Steven Job.

Earlier this year, Constellix released their own automated performance routing service called ITO Record Pools. Users can create pools of endpoints, like IP addresses or hostnames, and enabled ITO to only return the fastest performing endpoint(s). Most clients are using ITO to balance traffic across multiple CDN’s on a regional or global level.

The most common use case for ITO is multi-CDN management. CDN’s have dynamic endpoints that change based on the location of an end-user. ITO can automatically route users to the fastest CDN, delivering shorter load times and more reliable connections.

