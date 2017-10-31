The Franklin County Veterans Park combines the historic Letterkenny Chapel with a 9/11 memorial and military history of Franklin County PA. The guest speaker will be Chaplain (LTC) Grover DeVault.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau highlights the Veterans Service at Historic Letterkenny Chapel and Franklin County Veterans and 9/11 Memorial Park on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at the Chapel, 2171 Carbaugh Avenue on the Letterkenny Army Depot, in Chambersburg. The services is organized and presented through the efforts of the United Churches of Chambersburg and the Historic Letterkenny Committee.

The guest speaker will be Chaplain (LTC) Grover DeVault, a native of Plainfield, NJ. He is a graduate of North Plainfield High School; Columbia International University, Columbia, SC; Faith Theological Seminary, Philadelphia, PA; Union Presbyterian Seminary, Richmond, VA; and Lancaster Bible Graduate School, Lancaster, PA. Dr. DeVault served 20 years on active duty and was stationed in Greenland; Germany; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Fort Hood, TX among other locations. He has received the Legion of Merit Medal, Vietnam; Vietnam Service Medal (4 Stars); Bronze Star Medal; National Defense Medal (2 Stars); and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross (with Palm); as well as the Distinguished Service Medal of the State of New Jersey, among other medals.

He has served as a Pastor in Brooklyn, NY; Lancaster, PA; Frederick, MD; and Trexlertown, PA; as Professor of Pastoral Studies at Lancaster Bible College; and as Chaplain of the Pennsylvania State Police from 2004-2012. He and his late wife Nancy Conover are the parents of four daughters, thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Special music will be presented by the Community Chorus, under the direction of Marcel Coates. The organist will be Freda Dorand.

The colors will be presented by the CASHS Naval Junior R.O.T.C. Cadets. Members of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 will serve as the Honor Guard.

The service is open to the public. Veterans are encouraged to attend in uniform.

