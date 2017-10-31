Moving up the list year after year, while supporting rapidly expanding communities in North Dallas, has been exciting and extremely motivating.

PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their North Dallas office was once again named one of North Texas' Largest Women-Owned Businesses by the Dallas Business Journal. This is the sixteenth consecutive year the North Dallas office has made this list, climbing from number 79 in 2002 to number 40 this year.

In the highly competitive staffing industry, sustained growth such as this is an amazing accomplishment. Amy Linn, CSP and Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff North Dallas, points to a booming local economy and a dedicated, professional team as the primary drivers of their success. "This is our sixteenth year appearing on the list, and it is still a thrill!" stated Linn. "My business partner, Julie Vicic, and I have an amazing team of staffing and recruiting experts who embody PrideStaff's mission: 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' every day. Their dedication, coupled with PrideStaff's unmatched support and national resources, allows us to grow as our clients and market do.

"Moving up the list year after year, while supporting rapidly expanding communities in North Dallas, has been exciting and extremely motivating," continued Linn. "It is an honor to once again be among the top women-owned and led businesses in Dallas, and we have those that we serve to thank for it!"

About the 2017 Largest North Texas Women-Owned Businesses List

This list ranks women-led or women-created firms based on locally generated revenue in 2016. To qualify for the Women-Owned Business List, companies must be majority (51 percent) women-owned. Information was obtained from firm representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Dallas Business Journal. Companies that did not respond to inquiries or submit a survey by the deadline are not included in the list.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 75 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn Inavero’s prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award four years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.