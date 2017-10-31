HigherVisibility Wins SEO Agency of the Year at 2017 Landy Awards

Winning SEO Agency of the Year is a huge deal for us, because it comes from people who are leaders in our industry and understand it as well as we do.

HigherVisibility has been named the 2017 “SEO Agency of the Year” at the 3rd Annual Search Engine Land “Landy Awards” ceremony. The awards gala was held in New York City on October 25, with sponsors such as Google, Acronym Media and Stone Temple.

HigherVisibility’s submission was one of about 300 in this year’s competition, with the field of competitors made up of leading digital marketing agencies as well as in-house marketing teams and individuals who have achieved remarkable success in the digital marketing industry.

The top candidates in the Agency of the Year award categories were vetted by an independent research firm, Clutch.co, and the judges for the awards included editors and other leaders at Search Engine Land, a daily publication and information site covering all aspects of search engine marketing industry news, as well as tips, techniques, strategies and best practices.

“Winning SEO Agency of the Year is a huge deal for us, because it comes from people who are leaders in our industry and understand it as well as we do,” said Heitzman. “It’s a prestigious and very high-profile award. But ultimately, the secret of our success can be found a lot closer to home -- we owe it to our staff and our wonderful clients who let us show off our expertise day in and day out.”

A full list of 2017 Landy Awards recipients can be found here.

About the Search Engine Land “Landy” Awards

Search Engine Land created “The Landy Awards” in 2015 as a way to bring together the brightest stars in the SEO and SEM space and celebrate their innovations and achievements. In all, there are 24 award categories including the SEO Agency of the Year award won this year by HigherVisibility. The Landy Awards ceremony was held in conjunction with this year’s SMX East Conference.

About HigherVisibility

HigherVisibility is digital marketing agency based in Memphis, TN that has proven to deliver customers through SEO, PPC, and Social Media services to clients all over the country. From small businesses to Fortune 1000 – HigherVisibility has helped hundreds of companies grow their revenue through digital marketing.