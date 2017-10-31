The dealers in our community have put in the effort and submitted over 100,000 cars independently, and they’ve incorporated The Appraisal Lane into their process which demonstrates the value they see in it.

The Appraisal LaneTM, a mobile app that connects dealers with a larger community of appraisers and buyers to receive real time cash offers on inventory, today announced that since its launch in just over two years, dealers have submitted over 100,000 live trades and aged units for real time cash offers.

“The dealers in our community have put in the effort and submitted over 100,000 cars independently, and they’ve incorporated The Appraisal Lane into their process which demonstrates the value they see in it,” said Andrew Iorgulescu, Co-Founder and President of The Appraisal Lane. “Our community is both a sales channel and a used car inventory acquisition channel, and dealers use it differently depending on their needs. What’s important is that they’re using it to make more retail deals and improve their business and that’s what makes this milestone so significant.”

In addition to dealers, The Appraisal Lane community consists of the country’s foremost vehicle appraisers whose singular responsibility is to evaluate thousands of cars each month across all makes and models. For dealers who are busy working with customers, cash offers on live trades arrive in 15 minutes or less and are good for 7 days or 300 miles. For inventory they already own, cash offers arrive in just a few hours and are good for 3 days or 100 miles. The Appraisal Lane’s Buyer Network enables dealers to buy in-demand inventory from virtually any curb, anywhere.

“We incorporated The Appraisal Lane into our process across all of our stores because it helps our business in a number of ways,” said Rob Iacono, Vice President of BRAM Automotive Group, consisting of stores in four of five New York City Boroughs, as well as Westchester County and New Jersey. “The expert cash offers we get while we’re working a live trade help us structure better retail deals. We’re also moving a lot of used car inventory through the app, we’re buying inventory we need, and we’re way more confident taking cars on trade. This is the best technology we’ve seen in over a decade.”

This latest news comes on the heels of the company’s announcement that it has expanded into the Midwest. The Appraisal Lane’s footprint now includes the entire Eastern Seaboard, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, with additional market expansion plans underway.

For more information, visit http://www.theappraisallane.com, call (888) 737-9909, or email marketing(at)theappraisallane(dot)com.

About The Appraisal Lane™

The Appraisal Lane is a mobile app connecting dealers with a larger community of appraisers and buyers to receive real time cash offers on inventory. Fully optimized for mobile, the platform manages appraisal submissions, purchase offers, and dealer, appraiser, and buyer communications, as well as sales and fulfillment channel information. Among many other benefits, The Appraisal Lane gives dealers the ability to move used car inventory by providing accurate valuations; provide consistent consumer trade-in offers; the opportunity to white label the technology suite to power their own private networks; and the confidence to take used cars on trade without any risk, ultimately improving their business in the process.

Contact:

Jennifer Lange

(949) 460-3408

jlange(at)getsplashmedia(dot)com