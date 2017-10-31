With engine and boat system technology advancing so rapidly in our industry it is important that we make our training programs more accessible to all technicians. It is imperative that the marine industry’s technical workforce is up to speed to service these systems.

The Marine Career Training Institute of North America (MCTINA), formerly AMTECH (the Association of Marine Technicians) has announced its dates and technical training courses for the 2018 National Marine Service Expo. NMSE ’18 will be in St. Joseph, MI Jan. 23-26, 2018, at Pier 33 Marina.

After conducting NMSE in Florida exclusively since 1992, this will be the first of a new series of rotating training sites that will have NMSE presented in various parts of the U.S. Each year MCTINA’s training will be in a different part of the country, offering closer access to students and the organization’s supporters.

“We felt it was time to bring our training programs to other parts of the country”, MCTINA president, Joe De Marco said. “With engine and boat system technology advancing so rapidly in our industry it is important that we make our training programs more accessible to all technicians. It is imperative that the marine industry’s technical workforce is up to speed to service these systems. We are excited to have the support and sponsorship of The Michigan Boating Industries Association in bringing our training to Michigan for 2018. Michigan is one of the largest boating states in the U.S, and we felt it was a perfect location to launch our new training format,” said DeMarco.

Pier 33 in St. Joseph was selected as the host facility after Pier 33 General Manager Tighe Curran reached out to DeMarco to discuss bringing MCTINA’s courses to the Midwest. Centrally located in the Great Lakes region, St. Joseph is nearly midway between Chicago and Detroit. Pier 33’s facility offers ample meeting areas, plus a large heated service shop for hands-on training for attendees. “This is our opportunity to help technicians throughout our region elevate their expertise, hopefully enhancing the boating experience for boaters in Michigan and beyond” commented Curran.

NMSE ’18 will offer four courses per day. Courses offered will include training on inboard engines and outboard motors. The class topics include Advanced Inboard EFI Theory, EFI and MPI Inboard Troubleshooting, MerCruiser Alpha and Bravo Outdrive Service, Marine Catalyst Systems, 4-Stroke Outboard Systems and EFI, 2-Stroke Systems and DFI, and CAN Bus Systems. A copy of the NMSE brochure is available on-line.

For more information and registration for NMSE ’18 please visit http://www.mctina.org, or call 770.720.4382.