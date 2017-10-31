Tamari Law Group Ranked by Benchmark Litigation in 2018 Edition

Tamari Law Group, LLC has been recognized as a leading litigation firm in the 2018 edition of Benchmark Litigation: The Definitive Guide to America’s Leading Litigation Firms & Attorneys. Tamari Law Group is one of only 22 firms in Illinois to earn this elite rating.

Benchmark Litigation annually ranks U.S. law firms, focusing exclusively on their litigation practices. The Benchmark Litigation guide results from a six-month period of extensive research, including an examination of recent casework and interviews. To view the complete list of firms ranked in the state of Illinois, visit http://www.benchmarklitigation.com.

Tamari Law Group, LLC is a law firm that represents individuals and businesses in complex litigation. Tamari Law Group has experienced recent growth following the relocation and expansion of its Chicago headquarters in 2017. Founding partner Walid Tamari is an established civil litigation attorney with a track record of success. He represents clients in high-stakes commercial disputes, as well as individual plaintiffs who have been injured by pharmaceutical products. To learn more about Tamari Law Group, LLC, please visit http://www.tamarilaw.com.