United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, is pleased to welcome Benefit Pro as its newest Partner Firm. Located in San Diego, California, Benefit Pro is a top performing benefits agency offering “A Better Benefits Experience” through forward-thinking, innovative cost-management strategies, provided with their signature concierge-level service. Endorsed by the California Employers Association, Benefit Pro has been helping companies throughout San Diego implement strategic and tactical employee benefits solutions for over 15 years.

“We’re excited to join UBA’s national network of exceptional benefit agencies,” says Lambert Hsu, President of Benefit Pro Insurance Services. “Our partnership allows our clients to get the best of both worlds – working with a strong, locally-based agency, and gaining access to significant national resources, including the largest benefits benchmarking database in the country. Our mutual collaboration with UBA Partners assures cutting-edge thought leadership and best-in-breed solutions for our clients.”

Benefit Pro’s approach is unique and tailored, aligning solutions with their client’s growth strategies. While their services are proudly focused on San Diego, they are recognized and respected on numerous levels nationwide. Benefit Pro’s exceptional performance record is the result of an extraordinary team dedicated to helping companies be their best and “Think Benefits, Beyond Just Benefits.” In addition, Benefit Pro gives back to the community with strong support of local charities, including the YWCA of San Diego County and the Center for Community Solutions, joining their fight against domestic violence.

UBA President Peter Weber, M.S., CAE says, “Benefit Pro clearly exemplifies a culture of making a difference for the clients they serve by providing leading-edge, advanced benefits solutions. Their knowledgeable and resourceful staff make them an excellent addition to the UBA family of Partner Firms and will strengthen our impact in California. In addition, I applaud their philanthropy since the mission of UBA Partners, both as benefits professionals and as community leaders, is to enrich lives. I look forward to their collaborative efforts and shared ideas.”

As the newest Partner Firm of UBA, Benefit Pro joins a network of employee benefits advisory firms that serve employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. As a combined group, UBA’s annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top five employee benefit advisory organizations in the U.S.

ABOUT Benefit Pro Insurance Services

Benefit Pro Insurance Services, Inc. is an independent employee benefits consulting agency located in San Diego, California. As a NextGeneration agency, we are committed to delivering forward-thinking and innovative solutions to clients we serve where it matters most – employee satisfaction and EBITDA. Our “A Better Benefits Experience” service capabilities include online enrollment, digital onboarding, 24/7 member service, telemedicine, HRIS-payroll integration, corporate wellness, ACA/ERISA compliance, and HR hotline support. Endorsed by the California Employers Association, Benefit Pro consistently provides top level expertise, superior value and cost savings for every client. For more information, visit http://www.BenefitPro.com.

ABOUT United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.

