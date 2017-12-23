ProLayout Basics Volume 2 was released by Pixel Film Studios for FCPX

ProLayout Basics Volume 2 - Pixel Film Studios Plugins - FCPX Effects This Plugin is a package of 30 customizable layouts for FCPX.

ProLayout Basics Volume 2 is a package of 30 customizable layouts made for Final Cut Pro X. These minimalistic layouts can be used to complement vlogs, professional productions, and to showcase retail items. Customize drop zone masks, shape elements, and parallaxing text layers using the click of a mouse. Manipulate camera controls to make beautiful and unique camera movements without ever having to set a keyframe. Elevate any production using Pixel Film Studios’ plugins.

ProLayout Basics Volumes 2 is the ultimate package for templates in Final Cut Pro X. Utilize ProLayout Basics Volume 2 to display friends and family, scenery, products and many more.

ProLayout Basics Volume 2 contains an advanced 3-point framing camera system that allows video editors to easily create new camera motions with a few clicks. Using this system is intuitive. Simply move the playhead to the first frame of the ProLayout Basics Volume 2 template. Adjust the position and rotation of the start camera controls. Then, go to the final frame of the template and alter the end camera controls. Finally, adjust the mid-camera controls to offset the camera’s path.

Each layout in ProLayout Basics Volume 2 includes an Environment Control section with its own set of controls. Each one of the 30 included templates includes reflections that users can alter by adjusting a few simple controls. Each template includes unique elements like bars, shapes, and patterns that can be altered by tweaking a few easy controls. Develop an impressive and unique scene within seconds.

All ProLayout Basics Volume 2 presets contain numerous layers of text that can be fully adjusted within Final Cut Pro X. Change the positional orientation and rotational angles of each text layer to create parallax effects. To change the font type, style, color, size and more simply double click on the text in the Viewer window to access Final Cut Pro’s Title Tab in the top-right section of the workspace.

Established in 2006, Aliso Viejo, California-based Pixel Film Studios is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple FCPX.