SBIR Person of the Year, 2017 - Senator Jeanne Shaheen

The SBIR Person of the Year honors an individual who has made extraordinary efforts and contributions to promote and help grow America's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a long time SBIR supporter, immediately went to work to insure that new members of the Senate, as well as nominees for related agency leadership, understood that SBIR is an essential and valuable program for innovative small businesses and the country.

As ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship (SBE), and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Shaheen worked tirelessly throughout the year in support of SBIR and small business.

This included efforts by Shaheen to educate and show support for SBIR to new members of the administration in various Senate hearings such as nomination hearings for Linda McMahon to become Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), for Mick Mulvaney to become Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and also with Ellen Lord, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, on how the SBIR program plays a vital role getting innovation to our war fighters.

Senator Shaheen has been an enthusiastic supporter of SBIR ever since she joined the Senate SBE in January of 2009. As a former governor of a rural state, much was expected, and much was delivered. Of course it helps if you have a good staff, and Shaheen has an excellent staff that includes Ms. Kevin Wheeler, SBIR Person of the Year in 2008.

For all her hard work, dedication, promotion and support of the SBIR/STTR programs, Senator Jeanne Shaheen is the SBIR Person of the Year for 2017. More information and pictures are available at http://www.zynsys.com/sbir/articles/17poy.htm