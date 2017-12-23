Miami Mold Specialists Set to Launch Exclusive Franchise Program

Miami Mold Specialists- South Florida's Premier Indoor Air Quality and Mold Remediation Company Miami Mold Specialists team is experienced, qualified, knowledgeable, confident, and prepared to open our doors to reputable qualified individuals throughout the nation in 2018.

Prominent Miami Beach based indoor air quality, mold inspection, and mold remediation company, Miami Mold Specialists, announces business expansion with strategic franchise ops starting the second business quarter in 2018.

Miami Mold Specialists, an established indoor air quality and mold remediation company based in Miami Beach, has recently been attracting a significant amount of attention over the hazards of toxic mold, the value of indoor air quality, and other environmental related hazards nationwide.

As such, Miami Mold Specialists has recently been featured in numerous local, state, and national headlines for a wide range of stories and announcements relating to their business and community. From starting a Hurricane Irma Relief Program, to new fleet additions, the introduction of technological advancements and equipment upgrades, the major expansion of service area, write ups featured in over twelve South Florida magazines and publications, the 3 newly added 24/7 rapid response business divisions, to the latest addition of a cutting edge advanced robotics and aerial drone infrared imaging division.

Miami Mold Specialists operation manager, Marty Katz stated, "As we have been operating within the environmental services industry for over 30 years across several states, along with the fact that we have considered franchising our business many times over the years, we have finally settled on the idea of allowing strategic franchise opportunities with Miami Mold Specialists. We felt that as we have recently added several new divisions, invested in more new technology, upgrades and additions of equipment, added several new vehicles and trucks to our fleet, and have substantially increased our service area; it was time to begin growing our business strategically with like minded people. Our significant past experiences range from developing proprietary software that paved the way for setting the industry, insurance, and legal reporting standards in NYC, to lobbying officials for community awareness and action, to running public assistance programs when there were catastrophes, to completing in the vicinity of fifty thousand projects successfully over the past thirty years. Miami Mold Specialists team is experienced, qualified, knowledgeable, confident, and prepared to open our doors to reputable qualified individuals throughout the nation beginning the second business quarter of 2018."

About Miami Mold Specialists

Miami Mold Specialists, a family owned and operated business, is a 30 year veteran within the indoor air quality, environmental, and mold removal service industries.

Miami Mold Specialists provides high tech mold inspections, 3rd party “conflict free” mold testing, and rapid mold removal services. Multi certified, eco-friendly, state licensed, insured, bonded, active member in 8 industry organizations, and featured on numerous local, state, and national news, TV, and media outlets.

