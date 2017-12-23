Michael Edwards Awarded Top Dentist 7 Years in a Row

I strive to serve as a visionary for the practice, to create a place for us in the rapidly changing dental marketplace.

Dr. Michael Edwards was awarded a Top Dentist award for 2017, his 7th time. The award is given by his peers from Top Dentists, Inc, which has over 20 years of experience in gathering peer-review referral guides in the dental field.

Dr. Edwards is a native Indianan raised in Carmel. He has always been a high achiever and was Vice President of his class, as well as captain of the wrestling team. His hard word earned him the Evans Scholarship and he double-majored in Chemistry and Biology at Indiana University. He went on to study at the Indiana University School of Dentistry, where he achieved his DDS, his Certificate of Periodontics, and his MS.

Always following his penchant for details, he knew he would specialize in periodontics and began leading the field in specialty procedures, including I.V. conscious sedation, LANAP, Pinhole surgery, gum disease treatment, and dental implants. He maintains that “…dentistry was my destiny!” His primary goal at his practice is to “orchestrate a team to deliver the highest level of dentistry through a comfortable, comforting process," Edwards says. “The team isn't just myself, my staff, and any other dentists involved — it includes the patient as well. I also strive to serve as a visionary for the practice, to create a place for us in the rapidly changing dental marketplace. I love watching my team grow and become stronger."

Dr. Edwards is a member of many esteemed associations, including the American Academy of Periodontology, Academy of Osseointegration, International Team for Oral Implantology (ITI), Indiana Society of Periodontists (past president), and the Indianapolis District Dental Society. He also co-leads the Seattle Study Club and holds Diplomate status with the Board of Periodontology. He is board-certified by the American Board of Periodontology, as well as Certified in PerioLase® MVP-7™ from the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry (IALD).

His wife, Michelle, is also a dentist and author, and together they have three children, Jackson, Alexis and Lila. He loves nothing more than spending time with his family, but also spends time on the weekends golfing, fishing, and hopes to take his family traveling around the world someday. He and his family also support various organizations including The Evans Scholarship, Gennesaret Dental Clinic, Indiana University, American Cancer Society, and the Children's Bureau.

As one of Indianapolis’s best periodontists, he admits that his patients inspire him and make up an important part of his practice: “I love being able to sit with patients who had been told by other practices that they couldn't be helped, and going over everything we've done together." He has a second practice in Fishers, Indiana.