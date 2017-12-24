Attention Designers! Perfect Fit Is Launching January 2018

New designers looking for a way to get their brand out there and not wanting to use the overpopulated sites like Etsy and Shopify can now sign up at Perfect Fit, a new digital couture fashion marketplace which is launching in January 2018. Perfect Fit is dedicated to hosting designers that want to make clothing tailored to each customers measurements, each and every piece on the site is made to order.

Why designers will love Perfect Fit:



The first three months are free, after that it is a low monthly fee of $5.00 to be a shop owner, that's $45 for the whole year!

There are lower upfront inventory costs as each design purchase is customized to fit the client and is made to order

Designers can connect directly with the shopper in order to provide specific, custom designs for every aspect of the customers size

They make 100% of the profit from their sales and set their own prices

There is no exclusivity agreement, and no pre-product approval

Storefronts are easily customized and user friendly

Designers who are passionate about fashion, want to get their brand out there, and love making clothing to fit every size are the Perfect Fit for this new site!

