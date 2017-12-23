HomeAid Colorado partners with ColoradoNewHomes.com to Stomp Out Homelessness in 2018 “This upcoming year, 2018, we have five projects currently in development, with construction costs valued at $6.2 million. We bring the homebuilders and real estate industry together to give back, and we’re incredibly fortunate and grateful for this support.” Past News Releases RSS HomeAid Colorado partners with...

At any given time, according to homeless activists, there are around 5,500 people trying to survive along the streets, alleys and vacant lots of Denver. And those numbers are growing as more people arrive in the region, searching for jobs and new opportunities.

“It is a dire situation,” says the Reverend Jerry Herships, a Methodist minister who’s been working with Denver’s homeless population for years. “To be able to put a roof over people’s heads and to be able to get them out of the elements really is Job One.”

Among the homeless in Colorado “we’re finding more and more families with young children, and single moms with young children,” says Amanda Horner, director of communications and outreach for HomeAid Colorado; a non-profit that works to find housing and resources for the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless.

Helping HomeAid Colorado is also the mission of this year’s White Rose Gala 2017 New Year’s Eve event at Denver’s Ellie Caulkins Opera House, sponsored by ColoradoNewHomes.com.

The event is a high-end, Roaring 20s-themed celebration. An estimated 450 Colorado real estate industry professionals and community members are expected to attend the festivities, with the goal of raising more than $50,000 for HomeAid Colorado.

“This new partnership with ColoradoNewHomes.com is really going to be able to help us do more projects,” says Horner. “This upcoming year, 2018, we have five projects currently in development, with construction costs valued at $6.2 million. We bring the homebuilders and real estate industry together to give back, and we’re incredibly fortunate and grateful for this support.”

“Caring for our neighbors I think is wired into our DNA,” says Rev. Herships. “I think we are meant to be community and I think we are meant to help each other.”

To learn more about sponsoring the White Rose Gala NYE event for HomeAid, please contact Lonnie Klaess by visiting https://www.coloradonewhomes.com/homeaid/

About ColoradoNewHomes.com

ColoradoNewHomes.com is a local tech company and online publisher that provides Colorado home builders with a free-to-use website and listing system, for showcasing their communities and home models to online shoppers and real estate professionals.

ColoradoNewHomes.com is owned and managed by Real Estate Social Network, Inc., which is also the parent company of ColoradoHomes.PRO and LikeRE.com; whose online websites and apps are provided to local real estate professionals who want to socially connect and market their services for free.

About HomeAid Colorado

HomeAid Colorado is an integral part of the fight to end homelessness in Colorado. The non-profit’s mission is to build new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. For nearly two decades they have developed, built and maintained homes, apartments, facilities and shelters to give Colorado’s homeless a place to call home and an opportunity to build second chances.