Cocktail Chef Keith Knight

Philip Marie, a delightful neighborhood gem known for its romantic ambience, and proud recipient of the Diner’s Choice Award from Open Table and Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence, is pleased to announce the addition of many more vegetarian choices to its fresh, New American Cuisine menu. New main course menu items include:



Rich and indulgent Wild Mushroom Ravioli in a herbed chardonnay-tomato sauce, with white truffle essence and ricotta salata

Tasty Garden Vegetable Spaghetti with julienne vegetables, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Deliciously nutty Toasted Red Quinoa with asparagus, mushrooms, pecans, currants, sautéed onions, lemon zest and goat cheese

Golden and crisp Pan-Seared Tofu with cauliflower purée, asparagus, and sesame soy sauce

Get the taste buds going immediately with a wide variety of vegetarian starters, such as:

The famous Marie’s Nachos, now with pan-roasted vegetables

Mediterranean Mezze, a spread of small plates, dips and salads meant to be shared, featuring feta, hummus, greek yogurt, onion dip, babaganoush, marinated olives, toasted pita bread, and seasonal crudités

Organic Asparagus Soup with crumbled gorgonzola

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with a pomegranate glaze and toasted pumpkin seeds

Organic Kale Salad, with red quinoa, walnuts, goat cheese, and strawberry vinaigrette

Baked Brie with pesto, dried foot compote, and a Belgian endive-asparagus salad

Beet and Goat Cheese Salad with baby organic arugula, toasted walnuts, and truffle oil

And don’t forget the fries! Philip Marie’s Crispy Portobello Fries come with an avocado dipping sauce that is sure to delight. In addition, many dishes can be prepared vegan and gluten-free.

Already known for its superior wine pairings and excellent bar, Philip Marie has recently recruited “Cocktail Chef,” Keith Knight. Keith learned firsthand the art of mixology and developed a passion for craft cocktails at NYC hot spots such as Friend of a Farmer, Aurora Soho, and most recently, En Japanese Brasserie. His artisanal touch adds to Philip Marie’s already expansive cocktail offerings and shall make any dining experience a truly special night to remember.

Philip Marie has been serving New American Cuisine in the West Village since 1998. Eponymously monikered, the name “Philip Marie” is derived from the middle names of the restaurant’s owners, Executive Chef John Philip Greco III and Suzanne Marie Greco. The romantic, intimate ambience is perfect for engagements and special occasions, especially with the Wine Room, which features cozy seating just for two. Groups can enjoy a festive night out in a separate dining space that seats up to 20. The Daily Brunch (6 days a week) includes your choice of Bloody Marys or Mimosas to enjoy during your entire meal. Heading to the theater? Diners receive 10% off their tab with proof of purchase – and that includes movie theaters, too!

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant at 212-242-6200, or via the website at http://philipmarie.com/.