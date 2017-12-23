Ovation Hair is Spreading Holiday Cheer with Toys for Tots

As a company we love to give back and that means collaborating together as a team making sure everyone in our community has a splendid holiday

D.C. Labs, nationwide provider of the luxurious Ovation Cell Therapy® Hair & Scalp Treatment, starts the holiday season by bringing cheer! The annual toy drive marks the eighth year in a row Ovation Hair has participated in providing corporate donations to the charitable program.

Ovation Hair’s in the holiday spirit by sponsoring their local Toys for Tots program. From November through mid-December, Ovation Hair has been accepting new unwrapped toy donations to be distributed throughout their local community to children less fortunate. The Ovation team is very generous donating over 100 toys to the organization.

“As a company we love to give back and that means collaborating together as a team making sure everyone in our community has a splendid holiday”, CEO and President of Ovation Hair, Dallas Van Kempen, explained. “Toys for Tots has become a company tradition and our hearts go out to everyone this holiday season.”

About Ovation Hair®

The philosophy of Ovation Hair is to meet clients’ high expectations with quality, nourishing and rejuvenating products that demonstrate proven effectiveness. Ovation Hair has been helping clients achieve healthy hair since 2007. Their flagship product, Ovation Cell Therapy is proven to deliver thicker, stronger, longer hair. Ovation products include high quality ingredients, demonstrated to be safe and effective to create healthy hair. For more information please visit http://www.ovationhair.com

About Toys for Tots® Foundation

Since 1947, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots® Program has carried out their mission to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. The books, toys and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children a message of hope to help these youngsters become responsible, productive citizens and caring members of their community. For more information, visit http://www.toysfortots.org.