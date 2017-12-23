1964 - 1966 Rolling Stones Boxing Style Concert Posters The posters were printed locally or by Murray Poster Printing Company in New York or Globe Posters in Baltimore.

Avid rock concert poster collector, Andrew Hawley from Vintage Rock Posters, announces his search for 1964 - 1966 Rolling Stones boxing style concert posters. By their second tour of the U.S. in 1965, the Stones were considered one of the greatest rock band in the world. According to Hawley, “The best way to describe the Rolling Stones arrival to America when they landed at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City in June 1964 is pandemonium. New York City reacted the same way six months earlier when the Beatles landed in the city. Young Americans could not get enough of the rock music coming from England. Mick, Keith, Brian, Charlie and Bill were chased into a hotel by a mob of teenage girls and had to hid in a laundry closet to escape. They flew to Los Angeles two days later to be on Dean Martin’s TV show. Martin, doing his tipsy act, introduced them as five singing boys wonders from England. What is ironic the Rolling Stones popularized rock n roll music pioneered by Black American artists such as Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Howlin' Wolf and Bo Diddley."

Hawley adds, “By 1965, the Stones were very popular and were packing venues. They used boxing style concert posters to advertise for each show. The posters were printed locally or by Murray Poster Printing Company in New York or Globe Posters in Baltimore. A typical boxing style Stones concert poster was 14 x 22 inches in size and printed on thick cardboard. Bright colors were used on the posters with large bold lettering to stand out and be seen. The layout usually included a stock photo of the band and venue information at the bottom. The thick cardboard posters were nailed on telephone poles and hung in retail shops to advertise each concert."

For examples of Stones boxing style concert posters, go to [http://www.vintageconcertposterbuyer.com/boxing_style/rolling_stones.html.

Hawley is willing to pay $5,000 cash for original Rolling Stones concert posters from1964-1966. Any condition accepted. Please call 310-346-1965 or email andrew (at) vintageconcertposterbuyer.com.