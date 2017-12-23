All Faiths Cremation & Burial Society in Orlando, FL will be hosting an open house at their office on Wednesday, January 17th from 11am to 3pm.

The event will be held at the All Faiths Cremation & Burial Society office, located at 4901 Orange Avenue in Orlando, FL. The first 100 guests to arrive will be receiving a free gift, and snacks and refreshments will be served all throughout the day. No RSVP is necessary. The occasion is open to all, as the office is incredibly excited to invite their neighbors and community for a day of fun, and to learn more about their services.

Since 1990, All Faiths Cremation & Burial Society has helped families and their loved ones carry out final wishes affordably and respectfully. If you would like to learn how they can help you and your family, please call (407) 898-1698. Our team of experts will also be at the open house to answer questions and provide information.