Burdette & Rice, one of the leading Texas law firms focused on estate, trust, and probate disputes, is proud to announce that firm attorney, Mark Caldwell, has been selected by Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers as a Rising Star Trust and Estate Litigator for 2018. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Mark has been voted by his colleagues to be acknowledged as a leader among Texas Trust and Estate Litigators. Mark’s ongoing commitment to excellence and protecting and fighting for his client’s rights is a never wavering goal.

“This is a huge, continuing honor not just for Mark but for the entire law firm," explained Elliott Burdette, Managing Director of Probate Litigation at Burdette & Rice. “Accordingly, we are very proud of him and the services he provides to our clients who may need litigation support for estate, trusts, probate and other complexities under Texas law."

Persons interested in learning more about Mark Caldwell at http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/mark-r-caldwell/ or on the Super Lawyers website at http://bit.ly/mark-r-caldwell. Those interested in a basic overview to probate can start at the website at http://www.dallasprobateattorneys.com/probate/. With offices in Dallas and in Plano, the firm's probate attorneys are easy to meet with on a one-to-one basis.

MORE ON MARK R. CALDWELL, TEXAS ESTATE AND PROBATE ATTORNEY

Mark Caldwell represents individuals involved in contested guardianships actions and has wide experience in protecting clients’ rights in disputed matters involving trusts, estates, guardianships and breaches of fiduciary duty. He is a recognized lawyer throughout Texas in areas of trust, probate, and estate litigation, and Mark earned his law degree from the New England School of Law in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2005, before returning to Dallas, Texas. Interested parties are referred to the website to read a full list of Mark’s publications and speaking experience. Mark is a prolific writer and frequent speaker at many continuing education events throughout Texas.

ABOUT BURDETTE & RICE, PLLC

Burdette & Rice, PLLC is a top Dallas probate law firm, with lawyers dedicated to listening to their clients, being fully present to them, and advocating their clients’ positions in the simplest and most persuasive way possible. The law firm employs some of the top probate and estate lawyers in Dallas, Texas. Clients come to Burdette & Rice to contest a will in Texas, work on complex inheritance litigation and disputes, and to litigate disputes over powers of attorney, guardianship and trustee issues all based on Texas law. Learn more about their Dallas location at https://goo.gl/maps/Hzk9Ta219Fo.

