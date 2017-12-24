The Fashion Face Off is Scheduled to Launch in January of 2018

The Fashion Face Off is a one of kind content and blogger portal designed by and for people in the fashion industry. After years of working in the Fashion Industry, a group of Fashion mavens put their collective skills at work to bring to the industry the first Fashion website that compares and contrasts all things fashion.

Fashion is about something that comes from within you -Ralph Lauren

It's finally here! After almost a year in the making, The Fashion Face Off is launching next month. Now readers can follow our bloggers and fashion influencers on a journey where they explore the many faces of fashion. Fashion Face Off takes a unique approach by comparing the various products and DNA of popular brands across the various categories within the fashion industry. This includes all forms of apparel: shoes, denim, tops, bottoms, shirts, dresses, leggings, etc..., as well as, the things the make up fashion today, like sustainability, fashion trends, shows, events, locations, manufacturing, etc.

The Fashion Face Off takes a very positive approach in their assessments and reviews so as not to influence their readers who ultimately decide who they believe wins the "Face Off." The Face Off is really an opportunity to inspire those interested in Fashion through the lens of people who have spent years in the industry.

Readers can engage with Fashion Face Off by signing up on their website for their various contests and newsletters or readers can just follow them on social media.

