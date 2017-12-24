Educator Dheeraj Mehrotra Shines at TEDx

A teacher from Lucknow, India, Dr. Dheeraj Mehrotra, known for his commitment to the field of education is live for his his deliberations on “LEARNING TO LEARN AS A HOBBY” at the TEDx. Mehrotra was invited to speak at the TEDx SarjapuraRoad, Bangalore.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. As per the TEDx upload, “Learning in todays world has become a monotonous process especially in children. Dr. Dheeraj Mehrotra teaches us on how can we make this learning process more adventure adaptive and beneficial by using simple concepts. “

Dr. Dheeraj Mehrotra is an Academic Evangelist at Next Education India, a firm that offers learning solutions to students across K-12. He has had over 27 years of experience as an academician, along with having an expertise in implementing various successful learning programmes such as TQM, Six Sigma, 5S, Kaizen, Experiential Learning and NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) in Academics. He has also published over 45 books as a National Teacher Awardee and has trained over 6000 Teachers Globally on Classroom Management, NLP, Quality Management and Six Sigma in Academics. Recently, he was recognised by the LIMCA Book of Records and INDIA Book of records for developing maximum number of Education Applications for the Google Play Store in India. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. The talk is available live at the TEDx Youtube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM4_x_3n31g