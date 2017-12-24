Boston Row-a-Thon for the Homeless to be Hosted by Swet Studio

In less than thirty days, on January 21, 2018, Swet Studio, Boston’s local group indoor rowing and aerial fitness studio, in partnership with Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Emerging Leader’s Board, will host a Row-a-Thon to raise awareness and funds in support of the homeless citizenry of Boston.

The event is being spearheaded by one of Swet Studio’s members and indoor rowing champ, Patrick Brien. Brien currently oversees program implementation for the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), an initiative of the global health non-profit organization, Partners In Health. He divides his time between travelling to East Africa and living in Boston’s South End. An army veteran, who has spent much of his life in public service, Patrick also serves on the Emerging Leaders Board for the Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program (BHCHP), which is helping to coordinate the event.

According to Brien, the idea for the event is simple: for every dollar donated, the crew will row 50 meters in support of Boston’s homeless. Explains Brien, “If we hit the goal of raising $10,000, we are committed to rowing 500,000 meters, and if there are more donations, we won’t stop there.”

Over 12,000 homeless men, women, and children are cared for by Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program each year. With clinicians, case managers, and behavioral health professionals working more than 60 locations, the Program is dedicated to ensuring that the homeless have access to comprehensive health care throughout the city.

The homeless are often the forgotten faces of Boston, says Silviya Mihaylova, Swet’s Studio’s operator and rowing coach: “Thousands of people, from every walk of life and age group, find themselves homeless in Boston every year. This is no joke. Boston Health Care for the Homeless is a tremendous organization committed to caring for them and making a real difference in their lives at ground level. We are proud to be partnered with them for this event.”

The Row-a-Thon will be held at Swet Studio’s South End fitness studio, located at 480 Tremont Street, and the public is invited to attend. Says Mihaylova, “Yes, we are trying to raise money, and we are looking for dedicated rowers looking to help us do it, but we also really want to get people thinking about the faces of Boston who happen to be homeless. These are people that matter.”

About Swet Studio

Located at 480 Tremont Street in Boston's South End, Swet Studio is a local, community oriented fitness studio that offers a wide range of group classes, ranging from AntiGravity Aerial fitness and yoga classes, to fast passed, low impact, indoor rowing group fitness classes, as well as a variety of core strengthening practices. Swet Studio also provides a variety of team building and restorative programs utilizing small class sizes, personal coaching, and a holistic approach to health and fitness, including AG Restorative Yoga and guided mediation classes, where participants are cocooned in a floating silk hammock.

About Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program (BHCHP)

Since 1985, the Program’s mission has remained the same: to provide or assure access to the highest quality health care for all homeless men, women and children in the greater Boston area. BHCHP believes it has been and continues to be medicine that matters. BHCHP's targeted, compassionate management of limited resources yields everyday successes that are a living tribute to the ideals of a just society.