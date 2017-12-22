The Central Library of Enoch Pratt Free Library We are pleased to complete the installation of modern alarm and fire suppression systems that will protect the users and employees of this library, as well as the outstanding collection of books it contains.

The Central Library of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, a Baltimore landmark for nearly 100 years, will open the first phase of its $115 million modernizations in January 2018. Safety upgrades throughout the building were a top priority for the library. Gilbane teams have already completed the installation of a new operational sprinkler system and fire alarm system, which provide modern life safety provisions throughout this historic building. These life safety systems include floors that will be renovated as a part of phase two of the modernizations. A permanent HVAC system has been installed on all of the newly occupied floors, while exterior upgrades to the stone and brick are nearing completion. “Our team is excited to see the library staff move in to the completed parts of the building,” said Steve O’Connor, Gilbane Building Company Project Executive. “We are pleased to complete the installation of modern alarm and fire suppression systems that will protect the users and employees of this library, as well as the outstanding collection of books it contains.”

During the remaining restoration all risk mitigation measures will be deployed to ensure that remaining areas will be protected during and after construction. Gilbane Building Company has been working with the library since the start of the project to ensure a safe and seamless move-in as phases are turned over.

Construction on the project began in early 2016 and will finish in Spring 2019. During the final year of construction, the building will remain operational as additional areas open up to the public.

