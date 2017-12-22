Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask(TM) Market Half the population of the United States has food preferences, allergies, or sensitivities, and 15 million are suffering from life-threatening food allergies.

Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction patent Lot 48 for a computing device and are part of the Food Preferences System and Method on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market.

This portfolio discloses a device that will enhance the dining experience for the 50% of the population who have food preferences, allergies, or sensitivities. A patron will answer a set of food preferences, allergies and sensitivities queries, and this will be automatically evaluated against participating restaurants’ menus. Restaurants matching the patron’s food preferences, allergies and sensitivities would be able to see the patron’s preferences, allergies and sensitivities, and be able to alter menu items if possible or necessary.

The patent in this lot available for sale on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market would be of interest to restaurant reservation companies, restaurants, food delivery service companies, and individuals, among others.

Half the population of the United States has food preferences, allergies, or sensitivities, and 15 million are suffering from life-threatening food allergies. According to the inventor, Adrian Gluck, “this technology may make it easier for restaurants to accommodate patrons, provide them with a more enjoyable experience, and may reduce operating costs. It may reduce exposure to lawsuits by patrons falling ill or dying due to allergic reactions.”

Not only does this technology find menu items that are suitable for guests with allergies, but it can also detect menu items that can be altered to fit a patron’s specific preferences and food sensitivities. This technology can also be applied to food delivery services as this market is expected to surge 79% over the next five years.

Contact Dean Becker at dean(at)oti(dot)com or +1 251-262-0000 (UTC-6; Central Time) for further information on the lot or other lots available for purchase and non-exclusive license on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market.

About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing.

The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent and free to view.

For further information on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market, contact Bid-Ask(at)OceantTomo(dot)com