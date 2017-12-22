BlockMaster Introduces New High-Power Dead Front Terminal Block

BlockMaster High Power Dead Front Blocks The terminations are recessed within the block for safety assurance, preventing fingers from touching the terminals.

The new HP-ATA-90 Series of dead front high-power blocks are rated 90 Amps and 600 Volts for electrical applications in power panel distribution. The new Dead Front terminal blocks can also be used for lighter power applications, and therefore have extended utility as a “one size fits all” product line.

The HP-ATA-90 Series terminal blocks are ideally suited for high power distribution in electrical panels.

Applications include:



Panels

CNC equipment

Standby generators

Switch gear

Lighting panels

Other industrial & commercial applications

The HP-ATA-90 dead front power block is available in one through 12 poles, with a 12.7mm pitch. The block accommodates 4 AWG through 14 AWG wire. Terminations are as follows:

LINE SIDE LOAD SIDE

¼-28 UNF Slot ¼-28 UNF Slot

The Dead Front Series of High Power Terminal Blocks comply with UL and CSA Standards, as well as RoHS, and feature:



Rated: 600 Volts, 90 Amps

Operating Temperature: -25° C to +125° C.

Housing: PBT G30% (UL 94V-0)

Terminals: Aluminum

Withstanding Voltage: AC 2,500 V

For more information on BlockMaster’s High Power Terminal Blocks Series, go to: http://www.blockmaster.com, or see the catalog at: http://www.blockmaster.com/css_site/images/high_power_brochure/TowerOfPowerAddendumFullCatalog.pdf

About BlockMaster Electronics, Inc.

BlockMaster Electronics has provided innovative interconnect and terminal block solutions to electrical and electronic OEMs since 1994. The company has low-cost, high-quality manufacturing capabilities and can provide reliable products from stock.

A distinct competitive advantage that BlockMaster offers its customers includes the ability to make modifications in-house to its terminal blocks based on customer requirements. BlockMaster’s Value-added Center provides the ability to fabricate, modify and print legends on our blocks at our Illinois facility for quick turnaround.

BlockMaster Electronics manufactures terminal blocks from 1 to 380 amps, including PCB styles up to 130 amps. The company offers over 9,500 P/Ns including PCB, Feed-through and Power Distribution types. BlockMaster’s Value-added Center can also provide quick turn around on prototypes.