Happy Hippo Developments has announced the launch of We Hue (http://www.WeHue.net), an innovative smart home mobile application optimized for Philips Hue smart lighting control. We Hue is available for iPhone devices running iOS 10 and above and is also optimized for iPhone X, Apple’s latest flagship release.

Don’t worry any longer, the days when it was simple to turn on a light bulb are not in the past. The Happy Hippo developers architected We Hue smart lighting control prioritizing simplified user experience and seamless navigation. The App works with all Philips Hue lights, bridges (both square and round), Philips Hue dimmer switches, sensors and accessories. Even more, We Hue is the only mobile app on the market that permits scaling the usage of Philips Hue lights to 75, 100, 175 and more. We Hue accomplishes this by permitting the easy addition and configuration of multiple bridges, while the user experience remains the same versus a single Hue bridge solution.

At Happy Hippo Developments, we determined that our smart lighting users dislike going back and forth to a wide variety of mobile feature menu views, which ultimately results in low app utilization. We Hue solves this with its “all in one” navigation view inclusive of all necessary smart light control elements. Quickly access rooms (and groups) by a simple swipe of buttons from left to right. Flick the same room button to turn lights on or off. Quickly set a timer or create a schedule to smoothly wake up in the morning or welcome home in the evening. Change light mood settings using the “one-touch” color scenes or white ambiance presets to create that perfect atmosphere.

We Hue comes packed with lots of cool features such as the Color Picker, Master Grouping, and a powerful Master Button. The versatile Color Picker permits Hue light color selection, saving of favorites, creation of personal presets, and access to a broad collection of beautiful lighting scenes. We Hue provides convenient and powerful whole home control by combining Master Group and Master Button features. Master Grouping enables quick and convenient room assignment and control of downstairs, upstairs, and outside lighting at the simple touch of a button.

Tapping the Master Button then quickly turns on/off the Rooms within the selected Master Group. Pressing the Master Button harder engages 3D Touch for access to additional lighting control choices that control the Home.

Lastly, We Hue gets personal. Room and Group buttons can be personalized using favorite images, such a family photo for the living room button or individual family member photos for each bedroom button, to make it quick to identify your room not to mention more enjoyable.

Happy Hippo Developments will offer We Hue for free during this holiday season. We Hue is available on iOS Apple Store today. We Hue for Droid phones has a target release in Q1 2018.

