Mazama Spine Conference Launches Pre-Conference Innovation Event

The Mazama Spine Summit, in partnership with AngelMD, announced today a pre-conference innovation event to be held on January 26, 2018 at the Sun Mountain Lodge in Winthrop, WA. The event will include a startup pitch event featuring three select spine-focused startups as well as talks from startup entrepreneurs and investors.

“Since its inception, the Mazama Spine Summit has been focused on innovation within the spine industry. With our 14th conference, I am pleased to take this to a new level with a pre-conference event centered around startups driving deep innovation into our specialty,” said Richard Wohns, MD, JD, MBA, founder of the Mazama Spine Summit. “I am excited to have AngelMD bring the education and engagement that is central to their online community.”

The Mazama Spine Summit is attended by leading spine surgeons and related specialists from around the country. The event includes unique networking opportunities in a beautiful mountain setting with activities that include wine and chocolate tasting, snowshoeing, and sleigh rides up the mountain. A much-loved feature of the summit is the Saturday dinner keynote speaker which typically features an active member of the climbing or mountaineering community. This year the keynote is famous photographer Art Wolf, who was part of an Everest climbing expedition in the 1980s that also included Dr. Wohns.

Startups pitching will get the opportunity to showcase their company and network in an informal and comfortable setting. Startups interested in being considered as one of the pitch event candidates should click here and fill out the brief application: https://info.angelmd.co/mazama-spine-startup-application/

“Dr. Wohns is a forward-thinking physician leader and AngelMD is fortunate to have a relationship with him and to participate in the Mazama Spine Summit. With its unique setting and format, Mazama is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Tobin Arthur, CEO of AngelMD.

About AngelMD

Based in Seattle, AngelMD is a platform that exposes healthcare startups to potential investors, customers, and acquirers. By connecting medical startups, physicians, investors, and industry professionals, AngelMD is helping all parties to reach their goals of lowered risk and better outcomes. Informed by data, and leveraged on the strength of a growing network of experts, AngelMD is redefining early-stage healthcare investing. For more information, visit http://angelmd.co

About Mazama Spine Summit

Dr. Wohns founded the Mazama Spine Summit in 2003 as a think-tank for leaders in the field of outpatient spine surgery. The meeting is now in its fourteenth year and continues to be the format for discussion of the latest developments in minimally invasive and outpatient spine surgery. Participants enjoy the vast cross-country ski trail system and other winter sports, plus wine tasting, in addition to lively and thought-provoking presentations and discussions on new technology and techniques in outpatient and minimally invasive spine surgery. The speakers include renowned neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine surgeons, lawyers specializing in patent law and health law and a special keynote speaker.