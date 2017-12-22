Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG), the leading retailer of men’s XL apparel, announced today that it has partnered with Loop Commerce to launch GiftNow, the leading digital gifting service in time for last-minute shoppers this holiday season. Through the partnership, DXL has integrated Loop Commerce’s GiftNow platform and service, enabling its shoppers to buy and digitally deliver any product from their website as a thoughtful gift just in time for last-minute holiday gift-giving.

“Clothing is one of the most requested gift ideas, and we wanted to make the selection process easier for gift givers,” said Sahal Laher, Chief Digital & Information Officer at DXL. “GiftNow eliminates the need for the gift giver to choose the perfect size and color. Plus, with instant digital delivery, shoppers can buy from our site right up until the day of the holiday – guaranteeing it will be delivered on time. Digitally gifting products is very different and more personalized than giving a gift card, and we wanted to provide the best possible experience for our shoppers. This is why we’ve partnered with the pioneer and proven leader of the category, Loop Commerce. With the holidays upon us, it’s the perfect option for last-minute gift-giving, completely eliminating shipping cut-off dates and making it possible to give a thoughtful gift anytime, even on December 25th and afterwards for those belated holiday gifts.”

Through the partnership, DXL will enable those shopping for others to easily and instantly send any product digitally by using “GiftNow” on the destinationXL.com site’s product pages. Recipients receive their gift notification through email, text, social channels, or a printout. They are presented with the gift, which they can personalize to suit their preference in size, style, or color; they even have the option of exchanging it before having it shipped to the address of their choice.

DXL joins a network of world-class retailers and brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Banana Republic, Athleta, Michael Kors, Coach, Vera Bradley, and others that have already embraced Loop’s innovative digital gifting solution. GiftNow offers considerable value with collective consumer education, deep insights and best practices that significantly support the success and growth of their gifting strategy. They can now capture new sales by tapping into the emerging Gift-Commerce category, which is estimated to represent $200-300 billion in sales annually.

“We are excited about the opportunity for DXL to make their assortment more easily gifted for the holidays and everyday life events,” said Roy Erez, CEO and Co-Founder of Loop Commerce. “In an era of digital experiences and instant gratification, GiftNow will help DXL to drive incremental sales by giving customers an innovative way to buy thoughtful, yet stress-free gifts, and to attract new customers who are looking for a better way to shop for the man who’s hard to buy apparel for.”

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of men’s apparel in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States as well as in London, England and Ontario, Canada. In addition to DXL Men’s Apparel retail and outlet stores, subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. also operate Rochester Clothing stores, Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, and e-commerce sites, including DestinationXL.com and mobile site m.DestinationXL.com. DestinationXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for the XL guy. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." Sizes start at 38” waist and XL including tall sizes, plus shoe sizes 10-16, in widths to 4E.

About Loop Commerce

Loop Commerce is driving a paradigm shift in commerce with its award winning, patented GiftNow® service, by removing the obstacles consumers face when trying to buy a physical product as a gift. Loop is an enterprise-grade, fully customizable solution powering the gift shopping experience and checkout for leading retailers. By integrating the personalization of gifting and tackling the challenges associated with gift shopping, Loop makes buying gifts not only seamless, stress free and thoughtful for consumers, but accessible when no other option exists, therefore driving significant business value and incremental sales for retailers. Loop’s solution seamlessly integrates with retailers’ online stores through a zero-integration implementation, fueling increased business, reducing costly returns and exchanges, and enhancing customer acquisition and loyalty. The company’s groundbreaking SaaS solution was built and optimized with significant R&D and collective experience working with some of the largest and most demanding retail brands. Loop is backed by PayPal and key executives in technology, e-commerce and retail. For more information about Loop Commerce, visit our website http://www.loopcommerce.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.