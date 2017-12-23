“We are thrilled to make parts, accessories and gear more accessible to Volvo owners who need them.”

Allston-based Volvo dealership Boston Volvo Village has reaffirmed its commitment to the online automotive parts and accessories market with its new site http://www.bostonvolvocarsparts.com. The new website, designed to meet the needs of consumers shopping for genuine Volvo products, offers Boston Volvo Village an outlet to compete locally and nationally in the Volvo genuine online parts and accessories market.

“We are thrilled to make parts, accessories and gear more accessible to Volvo owners who need them,” said John Toomey at Boston Volvo Village Parts Online. “We are also very excited about our partnership with SimplePart, a known leader in the OEM parts and accessories e-commerce industry.”

The new site is unique in the fact that it offers customers an online retail outlet through which they can browse and purchase genuine Volvo Parts, Volvo Accessories and Lifestyle products through a user-friendly catalog. Customers can now browse the comprehensive and up-to-date VIDA parts and accessories catalog for their Volvo via interactive part diagrams and order parts directly to their home.

About Boston Volvo Village

Boston Volvo Village proudly serves the needs of Volvo drivers of the Boston and Allston, Mass. Areas, providing new and pre-owned certified Volvo vehicles. Boston Volvo Village also has parts and service departments to help drivers with the upkeep of their Volvo vehicles. Located at 75 N Beacon St, Allston, MA 02134, Boston Volvo Village Parts Online can be reached at 1-877-696-4365 or http://www.bostonvolvocarsparts.com.

About SimplePart

With a client base of automotive, motorcycle, truck and powersport dealerships across every major brand, SimplePart connects OE dealers with owners buying retail parts and accessories online. SimplePart provides turnkey parts catalog solutions, user-friendly websites and digital marketing services. SimplePart has official programs with Subaru, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW Motorrad, Volvo, Toyota, and more. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.SimplePart.com.