KiwiTech Announces Strategic Partnership with DineGigs

KiwiTech, LLC, a technology services provider that invests in tech startups, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with DineGigs, a job board dedicated to the foodservice industry. As part of the agreement, KiwiTech will provide exclusive technology development capabilities to DineGigs.

“DineGigs has great potential to disrupt small business management in foodservice, and KiwiTech is really excited to join hands with them,” said Rakesh Gupta, CEO of KiwiTech. “We’re committed to leverage our expertise in digital technology to help DineGigs in their endeavor to significantly improve SaaS management offerings in the foodservice industry.”

“DineGigs is not just a job board but a foodservice management infrastructure technology,” said Duncan Parker, Founder and CEO of DineGigs. “Our first mission is to streamline the process of finding and applying for restaurant jobs, then standardize all aspects of restaurant management coming after the hire.”

“We’re pleased to collaborate with KiwiTech and have them as our extended team. KiwiTech’s impressive technology competency will surely help us execute our vision faster and more thoroughly than we previously thought possible.”

About DineGigs

DineGigs was founded to create boutique technology solutions for restaurant management connecting each establishment to the entire foodservice industry with enterprise scale through a proprietary infrastructure. More than 20 planned restaurant management modules are scheduled to be released by 2019 covering everything from hiring & HR to utilizing artificial intelligence to determine future demand for just in time vendor order management. DineGigs’ entire suite of software solutions will be offered free of charge to restaurant partners and individual users worldwide. Next year, DineGigs plans to release an open API allowing the ecosystem to be leveraged and customized by third party developers for foodservice or other industry applications. To know more, visit: https://dinegigs.com

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech provides end-to-end digital technology solutions across a wide range of industries, including publishing, healthcare, media & entertainment, education, financial services, energy and nonprofit & government. It has quickly gained recognition as an innovator by investing in numerous early-stage startups and partnering with large enterprises. Leveraging world-class design and technology development capabilities and extensive expertise with content management and creation, KiwiTech enables companies to seamlessly add mobile to their technology stack. KiwiTech is based in Washington DC, with additional offices in New York and New Delhi, India.