Pond Lehocky Creates Care Packages for Cancer Patients

Pond Lehocky continued their “25 Days of Giving” this week by delivering holiday treats and gifts to local organizations, creating care packages for cancer patients in need, and donating to national charities.

Causes supported during December 8 through 15:

Day 16: The Lupus Foundation of America, the only national organization devoted to solving the mystery of lupus. The firm donated money to support research for one of the world’s most unpredictable diseases.

Day 17: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the world’s largest organization that supports research and advocacy for blood cancer treatment. The firm donated money to fund further research to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma.

Day 18: Drueding Center, a transitional housing and support services center for women and children in Philadelphia. Attorneys and staff donated toys and household items to the 470+ residents at the North Philadelphia center.

Day 19: Smile Train, an international organization that preforms cleft repair surgeries for children in 85+ counties around the world. The firm donated money to help offset surgery costs for children born with cleft lips and/or palettes.

Day 20: Project HOME, a Philadelphia based housing and learning center helping adults, children, and families break the cycle of homelessness. Attorneys and staff brought cookies, poinsettias, and gift cards to Women of Change, one of their many nationally recognized shelters.

Day 21: Sidney Hillman Apartments, a subsidized assisted living community for older adults in Philadelphia. Staff brought coffee and holiday cookies for the 275+ residents.

Day 22: Lisa’s Army, a local charity that provides care packages to individuals undergoing treatment for cancer. Attorneys and staff donated items to include in packages given to patients during chemotherapy treatment.

Pond Lehocky looks forward to continuing to volunteer, donate, and raise money for charities this holiday season and beyond.