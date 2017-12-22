United Nations Foundation President and CEO Kathy Calvin released the following statement today on the announcement of Henrietta Holsman Fore as the new Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“The United Nations Foundation looks forward to working with Henrietta Holsman Fore to support UNICEF’s work protecting the world’s most precious resource: our children. Her experience in international diplomacy and development can help make sure the rights, health, and well-being of children remain top priorities on the global agenda. She has a strong foundation to build on thanks to outgoing Executive Director Tony Lake’s leadership in elevating the voices and needs of the world’s children.

“UNICEF is on the frontlines of some of the world’s starkest challenges: Millions of children suffer from conflicts they didn’t cause, discrimination they don’t deserve, and a denial of opportunities that should be theirs. While UNICEF and partners have helped drive record global progress in many areas – reducing child deaths and helping more kids go to school – the work is not done until every child can live with dignity and opportunity. The innovation, effectiveness, and fierce commitment of UNICEF will be essential to reaching this goal.

“Now is the moment for countries, communities, companies, and citizens to join with UNICEF to support children, so the world’s largest youth generation is empowered to be the generation that leads us to peace and prosperity for all.”

###

About the United Nations Foundation

The United Nations Foundation builds public-private partnerships to address the world’s most pressing problems, and broadens support for the United Nations through advocacy and public outreach. Through innovative campaigns and initiatives, the Foundation connects people, ideas, and resources to help the UN solve global problems. The Foundation was created in 1998 as a U.S. public charity by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner and now is supported by philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual donors. Learn more at: http://www.unfoundation.org.