Pond Lehocky Helps Homeless Families

This December, Pond Lehocky sponsored the fifth holiday celebration with Families Forward, the largest emergency shelter in Philadelphia. The annual party provides holiday cheer for homeless and traveling families. Attorneys and staff members joined together with the shelter to throw a pizza party, decorate stockings, give presents, and even meet Santa!

63% of the shelter’s clients are children, so Pond Lehocky strives to make their holidays special with engaging activities and treats. The firm looks forward to continuing this traditional celebration for many years to come.

Families Forward was founded in 1915 to help immigrant families, especially women and children, arriving from foreign countries. One hundred years later, their definition of “traveler” has evolved to include homeless individuals and families, including men and boys, in Philadelphia.