Roseville-based Toyota dealership Roseville Toyota has entered the online automotive parts and accessories market with its new site parts.rosevilletoyota.com. The site is part of the Toyota Parts & Accessories Online (TPAO) program that supports Toyota and Scion dealers in the digital retail space, and will offer Roseville Toyota an outlet to compete locally and nationally in the online parts and accessories market.

“We are thrilled to make parts more accessible to the owners who need them,” said Tony Hill, Parts Manager at Roseville Toyota. “We are also very excited about our partnership with SimplePart, a known leader in the OEM parts e-commerce industry.”

The new site is unique in the fact that it offers customers an online retail outlet through which they can browse and purchase genuine Toyota parts and Toyota accessories with a user-friendly catalog. Customers can now browse Toyota’s comprehensive and up-to-date parts and accessories catalog via interactive part diagrams and order their parts directly to their home.

About Roseville Toyota

Roseville Toyota is located in Roseville, CA, a 20-minute drive from Sacramento. Roseville Toyota serves the Sacramento area and provides new and pre-owned certified Toyota and Scion vehicles. Roseville Toyota also has parts and service departments to help drivers with the upkeep of all Toyota and Scion vehicles. Located at 700 Automall Drive, Roseville, CA 95661, Roseville Toyota Parts can be reached at (916) 782-2163 or at parts.rosevilletoyota.com.

About SimplePart

With a client base of automotive, motorcycle, truck and powersport dealerships across every major brand, SimplePart connects OE dealers with owners buying retail parts and accessories online. SimplePart provides turnkey parts catalog solutions, user-friendly websites and digital marketing services. SimplePart has official programs with Subaru, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW Motorrad, Volvo, Toyota, and more. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.SimplePart.com.