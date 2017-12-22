ASHFoundation Awards $637,000 to 68 Individuals

The American Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation (ASHFoundation) recently awarded $637,000 in research grants, scholarships, and clinical achievement awards to 68 individuals. The awards support research in communication sciences and disorders aimed at leading to advances in treatment; nurture the next generation of students in the discipline; and lead to innovation in science and practice.

The exceptionally innovative and talented recipients were recognized and awarded at the annual ASHFoundation Founders Breakfast at the 2017 Convention of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). More than 400 donors, corporate sponsors, and past awardees attended to honor these worthy recipients.

“Human communication is complicated,” said ASHFoundation President Thomas F. Campbell. “And human communication disorders are even more complicated. The ASHFoundation is dedicated to bringing forward-thinking solutions to individuals who face communication problems on a daily basis. Throughout the ASHFoundation’s history, more than 2,000 students, researchers, and professionals have received more than $9 million in ASHFoundation funding to explore new breakthroughs and improve the lives of people striving to connect and communicate.”

To learn about all the individuals who were honored by the ASHFoundation this year, visit http://www.ashfoundation.org.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation (ASHFoundation)

The ASHFoundation supports innovators and sparks innovation in the communication sciences. We provide resources for promising researchers, students, and professionals exploring bold ideas and forward-thinking solutions to improve the lives of people with hearing, speech, language, and swallowing disorders. The ASHFoundation raises funds from individuals, corporations, and organizations to invest in ingenuity and empower innovators to chart new paths. We achieve this through research grants, scholarships, clinical achievement awards, and special programs.

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 191,500 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology support personnel; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists identify, assess, and treat speech and language problems, including swallowing disorders. http://www.asha.org