Watch the full interview on WBTVN .tv Step into seeing yourself with the best of whatever you want; now is not the time for limited thinking.

As New Years Eve approaches many people are dusting off resolutions they made earlier this year and pledging to begin anew, or crafting a new list of goals to set their sights on for 2018. Energy healer and shamanic soul guide, Anahata Ananda of Shamangelic Healing in Sedona, Arizona recently spoke with Paula Vail, host of “Choices: Finding Your Joy” on the Women’s Broadcast Television Network (WBTVN.tv), about how to break that merry-go-round and manifest your goals into reality.

“At the year end, it’s time to really get clear about what you are envisioning for 2018 and beyond,” said Anahata. “We all need a roadmap to achieve success and I am excited to share seven strategies for going for your goals and really manifesting them into reality.” The interview provides viewers with a step-by-step process that they can use year round to help keep them on track.

The first step is to reflect on the past year and get really clear about what worked and what didn’t. Then, with a clear intention in mind for the New Year, it’s time to dream big. “Step into seeing yourself with the best of whatever you want; now is not the time for limited thinking,” said Anahata. “The key is to stretch yourself and feel the emotions of whatever you are envisioning.”

Other strategies covered in the WBTVN interview with Paula Vail include writing and speaking intentions so that they work, identifying obstacles or challenges and planning strategies to face them, putting together a support team, and creating daily reinforcements to ensure success.

Shamanic healer and spiritual counselor, Anahata Ananda has trained extensively with gifted shamans, energy healers and spiritual teachers from around the world in order to artfully integrate the fields of spirituality, energy healing, self-empowerment, and shamanic teachings. Her client-base spans the globe with individuals from all walks of life who are seeking to heal and awaken to their fullest potential.

In addition to private healing sessions, Anahata offers Shamangelic Healing Sedona Courses for individuals and healing practitioners who want to empower themselves and awaken to their fullest potential. The next series begins with the Empowerment & Awakening Weekend from March 8-11, 2018, during which participants will learn concepts and tools for energy healing, chakra balancing, conscious relationships, vibrant health, quantum manifestation, working with divine guides and more. This Level I courses lays the foundation for deeper concepts and practices offered in her Healing Tools & Modalities, Level II and Shamangelic Breathwork, Level III courses.

For those who can’t make it to Sedona, Anahata offers a series of self-paced Shamanglic Online Courses to support individual growth and awakening in the comfort of their own home. Her course on “Meditation Tips for Relaxation & Spiritual Connection” is a perfect compliment to the seven strategies for achieving goals in the New Year. Meditation calms the mind and is a useful tool for connecting with one’s inner guidance, while reducing or eliminating limiting beliefs that might sabotage efforts.

Paula Vail is the owner of Wellness Inspired, an alternative medicine practice in the greater Seattle area that offers Reiki treatments, Reiki classes, and mentoring to Reiki practitioners. She is a Master Usui & Karuna Reiki practitioner and teacher, a Master/Teacher of Holy Fire Reiki, and a leading voice for alternative solutions to spiritual health and wellness. In addition to her Reiki practice, Paula is the host on multiple radio networks and her program, “Choices: Finding Your Joy” on WBTVN.tv.

Shamangelic Healing is a premier center for Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Awakening in Sedona, Arizona. It is nestled beneath Thunder Mountain with breathtaking views and within walking distance to a medicine wheel and healing vortexes, making it the perfect setting for healing and expansion. Clients seeking spiritual awakening, transformational healing services, conscious relationship counseling, sacred land journeys, specialized retreats, or training courses may choose from a wide variety of options to create a tailored, personal experience.

For detailed descriptions and a calendar of all training courses, retreats and spiritual awakening services offered by Anahata at Shamangelic Healing Center visit https://shamangelichealing.com/