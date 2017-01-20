Cinch Mil-C-5015 Connectors BJG’s extensive value added assembly capabilities and commitment to service and quality make them an ideal partner...

BJG Electronics, Inc. continues to expand its product offering with the addition of the MIL-C-5015 threaded coupling connectors from Cinch Connectivity Solutions. This series of connectors is designed to meet or surpass the requirements for qualification to MIL-C-5015. BJG is now shipping these connectors to support a broad range of markets including: both commercial and military aircraft and rotorcraft, fixed and mobile military equipment, mass transit, industrial machinery, environmental, ground moving equipment, and ruggedized telecommunication systems.

Tom Morris, Senior Product Manager, BJG Electronics Inc., explains the significance of the expanded product offering. “The addition of Cinch’s 5015 connector broadens our value added line card and allows BJG to provide the full range of the Mil-C-5015 connector series. This will support our customers in consolidating their buys and allow BJG to bring additional value to the large number of complex Supply Chain Models it currently manages.”

Andy Calloway, North American Distribution Manager for Cinch, states, “We are excited to expand our relationship with BJG Electronics, Inc. The strategic partnership we have built with BJG has proven to be extremely beneficial to Cinch and to our growing customer base. BJG’s extensive value added assembly capabilities and commitment to service and quality make them an ideal partner for Cinch. We look forward to continued growth in our business together and greatly appreciate the support from BJG.”

About BJG Electronics, Inc.

Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, BJG Electronics, Inc. is a value-added distributor and light manufacturer of high reliability electronic components serving the defense, commercial aerospace and business aviation markets. For more information, visit http://www.bjgelectronics.com.

About Cinch Connectivity Solutions

Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group, supplies high quality and high performance connectors and cables to diverse markets across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.cinch.com