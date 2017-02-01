Give To Others is charitable website designed to help connect those in need with those who wish to give. Give To Others was created by Todd and Amy Caputo as a local Syracuse charity. In the 12 years since inception, Give to Others has partnered with more than 250 charities and non-profit organizations in Central and Upstate New York along with countless individuals to facilitate the donation of items from those who have them to those who are in immediate need of them.

Based on their success in Syracuse, NY, Give to Others is expanding to Chicagoland. The website offers a donation system that is fast, simple secure, free and easy to use! It is a great way for the Chicago community to donate everyday items directly to participating charities who need them. All donations are matched up directly through an on-line needs list posted at GiveToOthers.com. Common needs include school supplies, computers, electronics, home cleaning products, furniture, toys and even personal services and professional training. All aspects of the donation and acceptance are facilitated online, free of charge, in a private and secure environment. To learn more or to donate much needed items visit GiveToOthers.com.

Our Mission: "Bring Together Those In Need With Those Who Wish To Give"

In Syracuse, New York and Chicago, Illinois the Give To Others website brings together Charitable Organizations, Individuals, Families, Businesses. Give To Others provides an efficient and convenient way give and to find items that are needed. Charities register on the site providing a list of items they need to collect. Individuals or businesses who wish to give may search the site, reviewing the charity needs, and contributing items and services. Best of all, this service is absolutely free of charge for all to use!

We want your suggestions, thoughts, and questions please contact us by email or call 888-619-0032. We also need your help, please contact us to find out how!

http://givetoothers.com/