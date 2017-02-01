Phantom Screens, the leading manufacturer of retractable screens in North America, selects Bob Michels Construction of North Oaks, Minnesota as their 2016 Impact Winner.

The Phantom Screens Impact Award recognizes residential design and building professionals for using innovative products to deliver cutting edge designs that set them above the rest. Impact Award winners have proven that they are committed to enhancing lifestyles and living spaces by integrating Phantom’s retractable screen products into designs that deliver added value and comfort to today’s homeowner.

Bob Michels Construction’s submission is a unique space featuring a car carousel which operates both as a space to highlight the owner’s car collection and the functional purpose to turn cars around and drive out of the showroom. Phantom’s retractable screens turned the open-air ramada into a large entertaining and gathering screened porch area with one touch of a button.

“Phantom’s retractable screens were used to achieve a desired mix of modern and traditional finishes,” said Andrew Michels, Vice President of Bob Michels Construction. “Phantom Screens is the only company that allowed the customization of this unique space with a long-lasting and sustainable product.”

The winner was selected by a panel of Phantom Screen judges and evaluated primarily on design and creativity, market appeal and livability, and product integration. The winning project received recognition on booth signage at the NAHB International Builders Show, a one-page advertorial feature in Builder magazine, an in depth case study and more!

