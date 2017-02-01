Lauren Waller Shares Single, Secret Garden, Off Forthcoming New EP

"Captivating from note one" -Music Existence

Lauren Waller premieres the infectious new song, Secret Garden, featuring her soaring vocals. The music has a danceable, indie-pop sound with a touch of electronica. The song is already generating radio airplay support both internationally and stateside.

Waller returns with her latest single, Secret Garden, after she first earned attention with her previous 2016 début EP, “Perhaps”, which gained global airplay support. Noteworthy music industry reviews describe Waller’s music as, “Versatile as a pocket knife”, “Captivating from note one” and, “In your face and abrasive in the best way”. Waller previously debuted her first single, Never Were, live on national television in Ireland where Waller earned critical accolades of, “Brilliant, absolutely brilliant and from the heart”, the song also garnered extraordinary professional commentary from a prestigious 2016, review panel, of global music industry executives.

The release of the single, Secret Garden kicks off the countdown to the upcoming unveiling of Waller’s new EP, “no names here” due out this spring. The release of Waller’s second EP will coincide with Waller earning her college degree in Theatre Production and Design, in April of 2017. Waller plans to kick off her college graduation with the release of her new EP, “no names here”. She looks forward to applying her theatre technical production abilities, stage management skills, and creative passion to supporting her music with live concerts. To find the song, Secret Garden, for free you can listen here: https://soundcloud.com/lauren-waller-8/secret-garden