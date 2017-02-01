Evisions Evisions has a strong foundation, including innovative solutions and a great team, and I am confident that together we can move Evisions to the next level. - Joe Potenza

Evisions, Inc., a leading provider of software solutions to the higher education and research administration markets, today announced the appointment of Joe Potenza as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Potenza assumes responsibility for refining and executing Evisions’ long-term growth strategy, managing operations for its U.S. and global initiatives.

“Over the past two years, Evisions has made significant investment in engineering, product management and marketing resources, including the hire of experienced executive leadership, with the purpose of setting the company up for sustained, long-term growth,” said Kevin Jones, Evisions owner. “Joe’s leadership experience will help us achieve this goal, and his passion for satisfying customer needs is a perfect fit with Evisions and our markets.”

Potenza joins Evisions from Access Information Management, where he was senior vice president and general manager for the nation’s largest privately-held records and information management company. While at Access, Potenza orchestrated significant growth within the company’s software business and established the company as a market disruptor and leader with a great client-focus. Prior to Access, Potenza served as a managing partner with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, president of Solium Transcentive and executive vice president and general manager at Computershare.

“I’m excited to join Evisions and am looking forward to embracing the challenges and opportunities that are in front of this outstanding organization,“ said Potenza. “Evisions has a strong foundation, including innovative solutions and a great team, and I am confident that together we can move Evisions to the next level.”

Matt McLellan, Evisions former president and chief executive officer, will assume a role on the Evisions Board of Advisors, lending his extensive industry experience to a smooth leadership transition and successful growth strategy execution.

